Suns take Day'Ron Sharpe, trade rights to Nets

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected Day'Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft but quickly traded the rights to the North Carolina big man to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to land shooting guard Landry Shamet. The Sharpe trade to the Nets was...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Brooklyn Nets#Wichita State#The Los Angeles Clippers#Sixers
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets selected guard Cameron Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, forward Kessler Edwards with the 44th pick in the second round, guard Marcus Zegarowski with the 49th pick and forward RaiQuan Gray with the 59th pick. Additionally, Brooklyn agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft, from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that has yet to be finalized.

