Per Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers and newly acquired Ryan Reaves are working on a one-year extension around his current $1.75 million. While the running joke is that Reaves is the answer to Tom Wilson, it’s more likely driven by Gerard Gallant, as Reaves thrived under Gallant. He’s likely to be the 13F on this team for the next two seasons. He will play, and hopefully he will rebound from his rough season last year.