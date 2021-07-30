Lisa Currie: I think I am turning into my grandmother
I think I am turning into my grandmother. Oh, that's not such a bad thing as my grandmother Golladay was a hard-working kind woman — stern but good. Yes….my older brother Bill and my cousins remind me often that I am just as bossy as my grandmother, god rest her soul. So, I get that part of me honestly, but I think I have more of her characteristics than I ever thought. I see myself turning into my grandmother every time I save water.
