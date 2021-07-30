Lisa Currie: I think I am turning into my grandmother

I think my husband is hurting my weight loss. He is also overweight, and doesn't count his callories the way that I do. I noticed that he really enjoys large portions and comfort food. And he like to buy me treats. And I do get mad at him when he does this. At a bbq he got me a second hotdog and I yelled at him. He even cooked me two egg rolls for breakfast without asking if I wanted any. He also cooked me a full plate of rice and eggs for dinner. I don't know what to do with him. I haven't lost any witht in the last 3 months, and I think his sabatoshing has a lot do with it. I love him. and I just don't know how to get tough with him.