Lisa Currie: I think I am turning into my grandmother

By Lisa Currie
Northern Virginia Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I am turning into my grandmother. Oh, that’s not such a bad thing as my grandmother Golladay was a hard-working kind woman — stern but good. Yes….my older brother Bill and my cousins remind me often that I am just as bossy as my grandmother, god rest her soul. So, I get that part of me honestly, but I think I have more of her characteristics than I ever thought. I see myself turning into my grandmother every time I save water.

