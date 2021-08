The Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix) have selected Day'Ron Sharpe with the No. 29 overall pick in the NBA Draft. ANALYSIS: A big, physical presence on the interior, Day’Ron Sharpe also has great vision as a passer too. He excels at facilitating out of the post and has an array of low-post moves as a scorer as well. Sharpe will need to clean up his footwork and techniques on the defensive end, but overall, he shows great promise. At the very least, he should be solid player at the next level.