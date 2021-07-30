Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the time the Washington Wizards made their selection with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, that wasn't going to be the biggest news of the night. Shortly before their turn came up Thursday night, the Wizards agreed to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. Washington agreed to send Westbrook and two future second-round picks to Los Angeles for three players and this year’s 22nd pick.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Corey Kispert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap#The Washington Wizards#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Takes A Huge Shot At Russell Westbrook: "Played In OKC, Wanted To Be Traded, Went To Houston, Wanted To Be Traded, Came To D.C., Wanted To Be Traded And Is Now In Los Angeles."

It wasn't that long ago that Russell Westbrook was in the same air as guys like Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, and Damian Lillard. Those guys are the embodiment of loyalty, and Westbrook's love for Oklahoma City helped to make him one of the most intriguing and beloved players in basketball.
NBAYardbarker

Washington Wizards owner blasts Russell Westbrook, other star NBA players

The Russell Westbrook trade from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers last week came together pretty quickly. Apparently, there’s a reason for this. The former NBA MVP had been discussing a potential move to Southern California with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis for some time now. The idea was to build a super team in Los Angeles after an ugly first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest on Buddy Hield Trade Buzz, Dennis Schroder and More

The tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis wasn't enough to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a second consecutive championship in 2021. The Lakers are consequently looking to reload the roster this offseason and started out by adding a third superstar to the mix. The Lakers have agreed to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: 5 offseason roster moves they need to make

The Washington Wizards had one of the more difficult seasons in the NBA this season. In fact, they have not had a great time since John Wall was injured, and the responsibility for the team fell to Bradley Beal. No disrespect to Beal, but NBA teams need more than one star to win.
NBAWichita Eagle

Former Shocker Jaime Echenique to play for Washington Wizards in NBA Summer League

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Jaime Echenique has secured his first audition for the NBA. The 24-year-old, 6-foot-11 center from Colombia has agreed to play for the Washington Wizards during this month’s NBA Summer League, which will give Echenique a chance to make an impression and ultimately compete for a roster spot in the NBA.
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft: 3 Forwards the Washington Wizards could draft at #15

With a new head coach finally in place, the Washington Wizards can now turn their attention to the 2021 NBA draft. This year, the Wizards will be selecting 15th after picking 9th the previous two seasons. Washington also had the 15th overall selection in 2018 when they drafted Troy Brown Jr. out of Oregon. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but in the last 6 years, the Wizards have had the same spot on the draft board five times (9th pick: 2020 & 2019 and 15th pick: 2021, 2018 & 2015).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: 2 weaknesses that the Washington Wizards must address on draft night

For the first time since 2018, the Washington Wizards will be picking outside of the lottery. Although they are picking later in the first round than they did in each of the last two drafts, they are once again looking for a player that can come in and make an immediate impact. Rui Hachimura, who earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team in 2020, did that. Deni Avdija not so much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy