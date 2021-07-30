‘Why Peter Kay is getting back on stage to help my sick daughter’
Most parents never imagine that one day they might be told their healthy 18-year-old daughter has 12 months to live. Nor would they anticipate needing hundreds of thousands of pounds put away to have a chance of saving her life. Nicola and Mark Nuttall certainly didn’t, nor could they have predicted that shortly after their daughter, Laura, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer, a celebrity might ring them up out of the blue and offer to take to the stage to raise money in her name.www.telegraph.co.uk
