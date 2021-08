This is what to give your children when they don’t know whether they want chicken or pizza (leave out the chilli if you want to – that touch is for me, not the kids). The bread is both under and on top of the dish so that the bottom layer soaks up the lovely juices and the top layer goes crunchy under the grill – I know that’s a hassle, but baking it makes the whole dish too wet. Eat this with greens or a salad, or even pasta on the side.