Alexandria resident finds passion in her third chapter of life

From working in Hollywood, to serving in the Air Force, 48-year-old Amaani Lyle is making the transition to captaining charter boats. While kayaking in the Potomac River with friends at the onset of the pandemic, Amaani Lyle’s phone fell into the water. When diving into the river for the phone, the kayak capsized. Lyle came up empty-handed, but a yacht in the Belle Haven Marina came to rescue her and her friends.