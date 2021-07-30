Cancel
Kingsport, TN

First of three annual expanded summer school/camp programs finished in Kingsport

By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — With the Tennessee-mandated 20-day summer school program of Kingsport City Schools completed at the end of June, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse says the program had an average daily attendance of more than 700 in grades K-12. Moorhouse told the school board during a work session Tuesday that the system served 95,846 meals to summer school and summer camp participants and others 18 and younger. The breakfast total was 45,058, or an average of 1,668 a day. The lunch total was 50,788, an average of 1,881 meals a day.

