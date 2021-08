The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $20,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to cover an expansion of FAN advocate services throughout Central Oregon during summer break. Although a small number of advocates have remained available through summer in previous years, this expansion to five advocates will allow FAN to staff more locations for a greater number of hours each week, so that families can access assistance with the fewest possible barriers. Increased staffing over summer will ensure that children begin the school year in a better position to flourish.