Hutchinson seeks to lift ban on school mask mandates

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Republican governor said Thursday that he will call lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider lifting the state's ban on mask requirements in public schools as the state's coronavirus cases continue surging weeks before students return to classes. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will call the...

www.texarkanagazette.com

State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Person
Keith Ingram
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Asa Hutchinson
#Legislature#K 12 School#School Districts#Capitol#Johns Hopkins University#Senate#House#Democrat#Republicans
Health
Health
Education
Education
Politics
Politics
Public Health
Public Health
Arkansas Statekasu.org

Arkansas Judge Rules Canceled Pandemic Unemployment Benefits to Resume

Federal pandemic unemployment relief has been ordered to resume in Arkansas by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge to as many as 70,000 qualified Arkansans. In May, the emergency benefits were terminated by Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said jobs are now plentiful. Legal Aid of Arkansas sued the state on behalf of five Arkansas plaintiffs who claim the temporary benefits are critically needed.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden rebukes GOP governors for barring mask mandates

President Biden on Tuesday rebuked Republican governors who have imposed bans on mask mandates and pleaded with them to “get out of the way” of businesses and schools that want to impose coronavirus-related requirements. “We need leadership from everyone and if some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing...
Florida StateClick10.com

Legal experts question DeSantis’ ban on schools’ face mask mandates in Florida

MIAMI – The face mask mandates controversy returned to Florida just as the Delta variant presents a new surge in hospitalizations and deaths. The Florida Constitution clearly gives county school districts and boards the authority to operate, control and supervise public schools in the area. This authority was especially effective on issues of public health at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Florida StateMother Jones

COVID Is Spiking in Florida and Mississippi. Their GOP Governors Are Waging War Against Masks.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Saturday, Florida recorded 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, breaking its one-day record for new cases. But even as the state swells with fresh infections, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis remains hellbent on his war against mask mandates. He even recently barred school districts from instituting mask mandates when classes reconvene in August.
Miami, FLNBC Miami

DeSantis Bans School Mask Mandates, Now the Backlash Has Begun

The question of whether Florida public school students will be required to wear masks seems to have been settled by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Last week, he signed an executive order prohibiting school districts from mandating masks, a move cheered by many parents. Now the backlash has begun, from educators, doctors,...
Arkansas Statewmcactionnews5.com

Marion schools superintendent calls for change to Arkansas mask ban

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter is calling on Arkansas lawmakers to make changes to its laws regarding mask mandates. This comes on the heels of 18 positive COVID-19 cases within the district among students and staff leaving over 400 students in quarantine within the first few days of the new school year.
Arkansas Statekuaf.com

Arkansas Lawmakers Decline To Repeal Public Health Emergency

The public health emergency recently re-declared by Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue after state legislators decided not to repeal it. Members of the Arkansas Legislature ultimately took no action Tuesday to rescind the state of emergency the governor declared late last month in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
KTLO

Arkansas governor pushes mask law change, despite resistance

LITTLE ROCK (AP)  Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson pressed forward Tuesday with efforts to allow schools to mandate face masks as the state’s coronavirus cases continued to spiral, but faced heavy opposition from fellow Republicans over the move. Hutchinson called the majority-GOP Legislature back into session to take up the...
Educationmyfox28columbus.com

'No such authority': Fla. Gov. DeSantis signs order banning school mask mandates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPECWKRC) - "A huge mistake," is what Governor Ron DeSantis is calling mandating mask for Florida students. At a rally on Friday, the governor announced he would be signing an executive order directing the Florida Department of Health and State Department of Education to give parents the right to decide whether to mask children or not. The governor cited they have that right under the Parents' Bill of Rights that he signed into law last month.
Arkansas Statewsgw.com

Arkansas’ GOP governor wants to undo ban on mask mandates

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he wishes a bill banning state and local mask mandates hadn’t become law, months after he signed the bill. Now, he’s asking state leaders to reconsider the ban so local school districts have the flexibility to require masks when children return to the classroom. Hutchinson...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Arkansas Times

Coronavirus today I: Governor calls special session to lift mask mandate ban on schools and to deny unemployment benefits to 69.000 Arkansans

Governor Hutchinson announced his call for a special legislative session just he was about to begin a weekly briefing on COVID-19. Buried in the news is his intention to ask the legislature to ratify his punishment of unemployed people by cutting off wholly federally paid extra benefits to people seeking, but unable to find, suitable work.
Arkansas Stateredriverradio.org

Arkansas Lawmakers Called By Governor For Special Session

EMERGENCY DECLARATION - Arkansas has reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths and its biggest one-day spike in hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The Department of Health on Monday reported 81 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the state's total to 1,220. The department said 451 of those patients are under intensive care and 250 are on ventilators. The state's coronavirus hospitalizations are nearing the high set last January. Gov. Asa Hutchinson HAS DECLARED a state emergency AND has called for Lawmakers to return to the Capitol this week for a special session to take up his emergency proposal amend a recently passed law that prohibited local school boards and other government agencies from enacting mask mandates. Hutchinson says the session is to focus only on the face mask ban in K-12 schools .
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Don’t expect Utah lawmakers to reverse ban on school mask mandates

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. COVID-19 cases in Utah are soaring, just weeks before K-12 and college students begin to return to class. Utah lawmakers blocked publicly-funded schools from requiring masks for students, and there’s no desire on Capitol Hill to revisit that decision anytime soon.
Arkansas StateTexarkana Gazette

Arkansas reports 42 new virus deaths, hospitalizations spike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths Monday and its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The Department of Health reported 81 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the state's total to 1,220. The department said 451 of those patients are under intensive care and 250 are on ventilators.

