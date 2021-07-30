Cancel
NBA

Jaden Springer selected 28th overall in the NBA Draft

By Rick Russo
wvlt.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - So Keon Johnson is the first Vol off the board in the first round, 21st overall. The second Jaden Springer who goes 28th overall in the first to the Philadelphia 76ers, who took another Vol in Admiral Schofield back in 2019. Springer led the Vols last...

