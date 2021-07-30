Cancel
Sixers select Jaden Springer with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA draft

By KEITH POMPEY
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — The 76ers selected Jaden Springer with the 28th pick of Thursday night’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center. The 6-foot-4 guard led the Tennessee in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past season as a freshman. He earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.

