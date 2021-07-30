Cancel
East Windsor, NJ

Severe Flooding From Thunderstorms And Possible Tornados Hit Area

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 5 days ago
EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–MidJersey.News was able to capture possible tornadic activity in the area of Old York Road and the NJ Turnpike. The clouds with rotation indicating a possible tornado was spotted behind the Field Of Terror off of Windsor Prineville Road as it moved toward Millstone Township. Further down the road the tornadic activity crossed Winsor Prineville Road towards Roosevelt and Clarksburg.

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

Continuing Coverage: NWS Investigating Damage From Yesterday's Storms

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A possible tornado touched down near Gordon Road and Route 130, the Robbinsville Township Police and Robbinsville Township Fire Department responded for wires down, then a structural collapse in the 1200 Block of Route 130 at 7:27 p.m. Shortly after trees and wires were reported down at the intersection of Voelbel Road and Perrinveville Road, power was out in the are and was still being restored this morning.
Possible Tornado On Long Beach Island Several Houses Damaged Possible Capsized Boats In The Bay

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP-BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ (OCEAN)–Last night July 29, 2021, around 9:00 p.m. severe thunderstorms moved though the area along with reported tornados. There were several reports of storm damage possibly from a tornado that hit the area of Long Beach Township and Barnegat Light sections of Long Beach Island as severe thunderstorms moved though the region. There were reports of damage to 8 houses in the High Bar Harbor Section near Arnold Lane and other areas. There were reports of two capsized boats in the Barnegat Bay. This is from preliminary information and once we get official information the story will be updated.
Seasonably Warm Weather Today, Smoke Returns

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–National Weather Service reports that there will be seasonably warm weather today with a high of 87F and passing shower in the southern half of the region. Air Now “Fire and Smoke Map” showing our area in relation to the forest fires out west. It does not seem...

