Severe Flooding From Thunderstorms And Possible Tornados Hit Area

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP-BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ (OCEAN)–Last night July 29, 2021, around 9:00 p.m. severe thunderstorms moved though the area along with reported tornados. There were several reports of storm damage possibly from a tornado that hit the area of Long Beach Township and Barnegat Light sections of Long Beach Island as severe thunderstorms moved though the region. There were reports of damage to 8 houses in the High Bar Harbor Section near Arnold Lane and other areas. There were reports of two capsized boats in the Barnegat Bay. This is from preliminary information and once we get official information the story will be updated.