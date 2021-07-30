DEVELOPING: Domestic Dispute In Trenton Leads To Murder
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutors Office reports that the Mercer County Homicide Task Force is at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 1:15 pm and discovered an adult male shot. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. Police have a suspect in custody and preliminary investigation suggests the homicide is the result of a domestic dispute.midjersey.news
