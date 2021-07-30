Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

DEVELOPING: Domestic Dispute In Trenton Leads To Murder

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutors Office reports that the Mercer County Homicide Task Force is at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 1:15 pm and discovered an adult male shot. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. Police have a suspect in custody and preliminary investigation suggests the homicide is the result of a domestic dispute.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
263
Followers
383
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting 7 29 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Man Arrested In Death Of Transgender Person

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A 36-year-old Ewing man has been arrested in this week’s shooting death of Shaquil Loftin, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Daniel L. Smith was taken into custody late Saturday evening during a motor vehicle stop in Ewing by members of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Investigations Unit. He is charged with one count of murder and multiple weapons offenses. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Possible Fatal Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–MidJerse.news has received reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. at Stuyvesant Avenue near Hoffman Avenue. Trenton EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. About 15 minutes later EMS went available. Police are on scene investigating. One witness stated they heard 12 shots. Another witness said...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Updated: Fatal Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Jackson, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Jackson Woman Charged With Murder

JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz announced that on August 2, 2021, Antonia Ashford, 44, of Jackson, was charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), relative to the shooting death of her husband, Roderick Ashford, at their home in Jackson Township. Antonia Ashford was also charged with Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1).
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Victim Identified In Last Night’s Stuyvesant Ave. Shooting In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A two vehicle crash this morning at Rosemont & Hoffman Avenues sent one of the vehicles crashing into a home. The Trenton Fire Department, TPD and Trenton EMS responded to the scene. Trenton Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Developing: Shooting Investigation In Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a residence in Jackson Township on August 2, 2021, at approximately 2:15 a.m.
Newton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

AG’s Office Releases Video Footage, 911 Call, and Identity of Decedent and Officers in Investigation of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Newton, N.J.

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Attorney General’s Office today released a 911 call and video footage from body worn cameras and mobile video recorders (MVRs) related to a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on July 4, 2021, in Newton, N.J. The decedent has been identified as Gulia Dale, III, 61, who lived at the address where the shooting occurred. The Newton Police Department officers who fired their service weapons at Mr. Dale are Officer Steven Kneidl and Officer Garrett Armstrong.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Lakewood Man Indicted For Attempted Murder

LAKEWOOD, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 28, 2021, Stanley Williams, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on two counts of Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(2); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township during the evening hours of April 17, 2021, into the early morning hours of April 18, 2021.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Non-Fatal Police Shooting Under Investigation In Berkley Township

BERKLEY TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently investigating a non-fatal officer involved shooting that occurred in Berkeley Township on August 1, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. No further information may be released at this time pursuant to New Jersey Attorney General Directive No. 2006-5; a public statement will be released upon completion of the investigation, with the approval of the Attorney General.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2nd Alarm Abandoned Factory Fire In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:28 a.m. the Trenton Fire Department was sent to the are of Hudson and Emory Street in Trenton for a commercial building on fire. Upon arrival it was reported that the firefighters had heavy fire from the building and that they were leading off with a deck gun. The chief arrived and called for a 2nd Alarm since the building involved took up a large part of a city block. There were reports of possible victims trapped but after a primary search no victims were found. The building involved in fire was along Hudson Street starting Emory Street and ending at Mott Street. At least 3 deck guns and two elevated master streams in service.
Holmdel, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Holmdel Man Found Guilty Of 2018 Arson And Weapons Offences

FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A former Holmdel Township man was found guilty by a Monmouth County jury after a 5-week trial relating to an arson and firing a weapon into a township business, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, formerly of Burgundy Drive in Holmdel, was...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Identified In Yesterday’s Shooting In Trenton; Family Member Charged With Murder

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The victim in yesterday’s fatal shooting in the 1400 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue has been identified as Leonard Pettigrew, 58. He was discovered shot in the chest when police responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. A family member, Emmanuel Shabazz-Gerald, 26, of Ewing, was taken into at the scene. He is charged with murder and weapons offenses. The preliminary investigation suggests that the homicide is the result of a domestic dispute.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Teen Struck On Bicycle In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 12:30 p.m. a teen was struck on Adeline Street. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS and Paramedics responded to the scene. It appeared that the bicyclist was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. No other information is available about the accident at this time. If updated...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Arrest Made in North Stockton Street, Trenton Murder

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported today that an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force has led to the arrest of a Trenton man for the recent shooting death of 53-year-old Pablo Herrera Chun. Blake Pittman, 29, was arrested without incident Wednesday morning in Bensalem,...
Princeton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2nd Alarm At Princeton Theological Seminary

PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–On August 3, 2021, at 5:11 am, Princeton Theological Seminary Security contacted the Princeton Police Department to report a fire at the Lenox House, 31 Library Place. Princeton Police Department dispatched the Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad. First arriving Princeton Fire Department...
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Police Appreciation Week

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–For the sixth consecutive year, Robbinsville Township Mayor Mayor Dave Fried signed an Executive Order July 28 declaring August 1-7, 2021 “Police Appreciation Week” throughout the Township. New, hybrid color first responders flags are being flown at the Municipal Building, Police Department and Fire Department, while blue lights...

Comments / 0

Community Policy