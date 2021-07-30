'River Dave' dilemma: A man's home is his hassle
That would be the old man who says he would rather rot in jail than give up the cabin in the Canterbury woods along the Merrimack where he has lived for nearly three decades. Trouble is, the courts have found that River Dave doesn’t own the land on which his cabin sits. His latest refusal to decamp has landed him in jail for 30 days for contempt of court, although a judge says he won’t hold Dave any longer than that.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0