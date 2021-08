The USD/INR is trading slightly above a one-month technical low as the Forex pair is near the 74.3000 juncture early today. On the 29th of July, the USD/INR was trading near the 74.2000 value and then experienced a reversal higher to around 74.4500. Importantly, though, is the observation that resistance levels continue to demonstrate a rather progressive decrease. The 74.4600 ratio now looks to be a rather durable higher level as resistance within the USD/INR.