Friday's Top 5: Your best bets this week

Brews on Buckeye

You don’t need to be a beer snob to have a good time at the craft beer festival in downtown Kokomo this weekend.

Brews on Buckeye 2021 will turn Buckeye Street in Kokomo into an artisanal adult beverage extravaganza. This festival will feature beer samples from at least 18 breweries, distilleries and wineries, including 450 North Brew Co., Bad Dad Brew Co, Burn'em Brewing, Cavalier Distributing, Old 55, West Fork Whiskey, City Wineworks, Elm Street Brew Co, McClures Orchard, Sun King Kokomo and more.

The fun continues with live music from DJ Action Jackson, and fun additions from Fade Salon. Food will be available from The Coterie, Oscar’s Pizza and The Struggle Bus.

The festival is 6-10 p.m. Saturday at 507 N. Buckeye St.; VIP entry is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission, which includes beer samples. VIP tickets are $55, which offer early entry, beer samples and a t-shirt.

Event organizers want guests to be safe by drinking responsibly and arranging transportation. Designated driver tickets are $10, which include free non-alcoholic beverages for the entire event. Visit www.facebook.com/thecoterie for more information or https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/brews-on-buckeye-2021-7-31-2021 for tickets.

Indiana Music Garage 4th Anniversary Party

The Indiana Music Garage is celebrating its fourth anniversary and you do not want to miss this party of the year.

There will be live music, treats, food, fun and more. The live music begins at 3:30 p.m. with acoustic performances by Aden Johnson, Jay Pullen, Wil Sheasley, and Josh Stine, and a DJ Set by Chase Hill, courtesy of Elite Entertainment,

Eye of Opus will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Why Human at 7 p.m. Gingerbeard Man will headline from 8-9 p.m.

The free anniversary party begins at 10 a.m., with live music 3:30-9 p.m. at Indiana Music Garage, 431 E. Lincoln Road. Treats are first come, first serve. Visit www.facebook.com/IndianaMusicGarage for more information.

Hoosier Heritage Fest

The Hoosier Heritage Fest at the Miami County Fairgrounds winds down this weekend, and there’s still plenty to see.

The fest is an antique tractor show that offers daily parades, on-site camping, activities and more. All tractors are invited.

This event at the fairgrounds, 1029 W. C.R. 200 North, Peru, through Saturday is open to the public. Call 765-438-3835 or visit pioneerpowernci.com for more information.

Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market

Shop for local food, handmade goods, and lots more to support the local community and get some great goodies.

The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets every Saturday through Sept. 25. If you can’t make it to the market, check out the Market Store & Cafe, 119 W. Sycamore St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

WORTH THE DRIVE: STEVE! A concert for Steve Michaels

It’s a 10! There will be 10 hours of 10 bands for $10, with all proceeds benefiting area musician Steve Michaels.

A network of local musicians from Logansport joined together to support Michaels as he recovers physically and financially from a stroke he suffered in June, according to a post on The State Theatre’s Facebook page.

The lineup includes MudHippies, An Isolated Incident and River Road. This all-acoustic show is open for all ages, with a 21-and-older cash bar, plus a concession stand. The $10 wristbands will allow attendees to come and go. Advance sales end at 5 p.m. Friday, and any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

The event is 1-11 p.m. Saturday at The State Theatre, 317 E. Market St., Logansport. Visit www.facebook.com/statetheatrelogansport or call 574-992-8660 for more information and tickets.