The Wonder Years - Allen Maldonado Set To Recur
ABC’s The Wonder Years revival has cast Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G, Heels) in a recurring role. Maldonado will portray Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. His son Tony is part of the team, along with Dean Williams (Elisha E.J. Williams) the center character of the story. Both Tony and Dean ask their Coach if they can scrimmage against an all-white team across town, Long is not interested— that is until Dean’s mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) convinces him that it’s a good idea.www.spoilertv.com
Comments / 0