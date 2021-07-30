Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Wonder Years - Allen Maldonado Set To Recur

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC’s The Wonder Years revival has cast Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G, Heels) in a recurring role. Maldonado will portray Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. His son Tony is part of the team, along with Dean Williams (Elisha E.J. Williams) the center character of the story. Both Tony and Dean ask their Coach if they can scrimmage against an all-white team across town, Long is not interested— that is until Dean’s mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) convinces him that it’s a good idea.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saycon Sengbloh
Person
Allen Maldonado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Abc#The Last O G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Good Witch Finale Airs On Hallmark, When Calls The Heart Star Reveals Show Is Finally Gearing Up For Season 9

It’s Good Witch Sunday, the very last Good Witch Sunday in fact. Just a short while after Hallmark cancelled the long-running series, the finale is already hitting the airwaves. But next up, Hallmark has some more TV programming coming down the pipeline. In August, we’ll be getting the new season of Chesapeake Shores, but if you can hold onto your horses -- get it-- a little longer, When Calls The Heart has also officially gotten Season 9’s production off the ground.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD season 9: Will Sophia Bush return as Erin Lindsay?

Chicago PD has seen a number of characters come and go over the years, but there is no denying that to this day Sophia Bush’s departure as Detective Erin Lindsay remains one of the most shocking departures in the show’s eight seasons and counting. Throughout the first four seasons of...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Recast Leak – Who Is Next In Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers suggest a sweet moment involving little Donna is coming up soon, but this will be a difficult moment for those involved as well. Viewers are ready and waiting for Sonny to remember who he really is and return to Port Charles. There have been signs Sonny’s return may happen soon. Now, this new apparent script leak reveals a bit more.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy