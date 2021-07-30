Cancel
EUR/USD eases below 1.1900, Eurozone GDP, US PCE Inflation eyed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD holds lower ground, snaps four-day uptrend near fortnight top. DXY benefits from covid woes, ignores Treasury yields pullback. US GDP backs Fed’s resistance to discuss tapering, Core PCE Price Index may challenge easy-money policies. German GDP, US infrastructure spending updates should be observed too. EUR/USD edges lower around the...

www.fxstreet.com

MarketsCNBC

Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

The U.S. dollar steadiedTuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up as much as 0.4% before recovering half of the day's loss to 109.1 yen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Markets shrug off Chinese concerns, top-tier US data awaited

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, August 4:. Markets are cautiously optimistic despite the spread of coronavirus in China and the ongoing techlash. ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, the ISM Services PMI and a speech by the Fed Vice-Chair stand out. NZD/USD is on the rise while cryptocurrencies are under pressure.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data

EUR/USD continues to notch higher levels on Thursday. US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. US Dollar Index falls near the 92.00 level. The selling tone surrounding the US dollar amid falling US Treasury yields keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. After touching the low of 1.1753, the pair continues to march higher since the beginning of the week.
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD flirts with 0.7400 after Aussie, China data

AUD/USD keeps bounces off intraday low after Aussie Retail Sales release. Australia Retail Sales confirm -1.8% preliminary forecasts for June, China Caixin Services PMI crosses prior readouts in July. NSW infections reverse the previous two-day downtrend, risk appetite sours. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI to decorate calendar, qualitative...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed on risk aversio

The greenback ended the day mixed against its peers on Tuesday as concerns about the delta variant of the Coronavirus triggered risk aversion and as investors remained cautious about slowing U.S. growth. Reuters reported new orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in June, while business spending on equipment...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day

EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh daily high, consolidates weekly loss. DXY remains offered for third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key data/events. EU Retail Sales, US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI to decorate today’s calendar. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news also need trader’s attention.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Yields to edge higher again at the end of 2021 and in 2022 – Danske Bank

Yields made a U-turn in the second quarter, with US 10Y yields falling around 30bp. This trend has continued over summer and US 10Y yields are now down 50bp from their early April peak. Eurozone yields have also declined quite a lot. However, yields are set to tick up later in 2021 as the US labour market improves and the Fed starts tapering, according to economists at Danske Bank.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains sidelined around 109.00 amid steady Treasury yields

USD/JPY bears take a breather around the lowest level in 10 weeks. Japan reports second-highest daily infections, teases national emergency. US CDC issues temporary moratorium on witnessing higher jump in cases since February. US data, covid headlines become the key, stimulus news may also entertain traders. USD/JPY licks its wounds...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range

Gold is stuck in familiar ranges, needs a break of daily support resistance. US dollar correcting recent sell-off and covid risks are a headwind. Update: Gold prices notch higher on Wednesday and refresh daily high near $1816. A combination of factors contributes to the movement of the precious metal in a closing trade range of $20 for the past three sessions. The US Dollar Index remains off the recent highs but held above the 92.00 mark. A higher USD valuation makes gold expansive for the other currencies holders. Gold prices gained buying interest near the lower levels as investors were spooked by the rapid spread of the Delta variant and its impact on the global recovery. Further, the downside was capped with a decline in US Treasury yields, which fell to 1.15% on Tuesday. The escalating geopolitical tension in the middle-east, after Iran threatened western countries with firm action on any threat to its security. Earlier Tehran was blamed for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hover near recent lows

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hovered near recent lows on Wednesday in a quiet start to the European day as traders waited for direction from the U.S. Treasury market and ahead of key jobs data later in the week. The 10-year German bond yield was...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD carving out a bull flag ahead of BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD extends Tuesday’s bounce above 1.3900 amid weaker US dollar. The cable carves out a bull flag formation on the daily sticks. UK/ US PMIs eyed, BOE decision and US NFP could yield an upside break. GBP/USD is heading towards July highs at 1.3985, extending its bounce from near the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD holds steady near weekly tops, just below mid-1.3900s

GBP/USD gained some follow-through traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. A combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the British pound and remained supportive. Investors look forward to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of the BoE on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid...
RetailFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.19. The greenback's selloff yesterday to 109.19 on broad-based risk-averse buying in jpy and intra-day break below there suggests a re-test of July's bottom at 109.07 would be seen after consolidation, a break would extend decline from July's peak at 111.65 towards 108.70/80 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price above support at 108.57 and yield a much-needed rebound later.

