The Delta variant of COVID-19 is ravaging communities and it's reported that over 21,000 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Florida alone, but it's the summer so people aren't giving up their festivals and vacations. There are still arguments between anti-vaxxers and those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and altercations over wearing masks continue to take over social media timelines. Actor Michael Jai White recently revealed that his family suffered a tragedy in the pandemic after his 38-year-old son passed away from COVID-19 just a few months ago.