Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Police Department hosts ATF ballistics mobile unit

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Every gun that is fired leaves unique, microscopic markings on its spent shell casings. The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network is a database available to local, state and federal law enforcement partners to compare this evidence to determine links between ammunition and the specific guns that fired it. Established by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions, NIBIN uses imaging technology to find possible matches that are then reviewed by trained technicians.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Williamstown, WV
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Shooting#Mobile#Guns#Atf#Nibin#Wheeling And Bridgeport#Louisville Field Division#Williamstown Police#Sheriff#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy