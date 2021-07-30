School board member pushes for initial mask mandate

Buy Now St. Simons Elementary students walk into school on the first day of school last August. Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

The Glynn County Board of Education is not in agreement on if the district should begin the school year without a mask mandate.

School board member John Madala, who works for Southeast Georgia Health System in the emergency department, told fellow board members and school district staff this week that based on rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Glynn County in the past two weeks he feels a mask mandate should be in place for the first two weeks of school.

Current plans for the start of the school year do not require students and staff on campus to wear masks.

“We need to start out safe and work our way to opening up to this,” Madala said.

The 2021-2022 school year will begin Aug. 10. Glynn County Schools is preparing to allow some daily school procedures to return to a pre-pandemic normal, but the district will continue to monitor the pandemic’s local impact and be ready to alter procedures.

Planned COVID-19 preventative measures were recently announced and were discussed at a special-called school board meeting Tuesday.

The COVID-19 Information page on the district website has been updated to reflect the new changes that will be implemented in the upcoming school year. Plans were created based on lessons learned during the previous school year, input from various stakeholders and guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’ve come up with a framework that is similar in the structure to what we had last year, but some of the pieces that we have revised are based on feedback and based on the ability to be able to move and make adjustments as we need,” said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation.

Glynn County’s seven-day rolling average Tuesday was 27.1, and the community transmission rate was 309. At this time last year, the county transmission rate was 643, Whitehead said.

“We’re in a very different place from those numbers than we were last year,” she said.

The positivity rate for testing right now is 3.7 percent, she said.

Summer school programming this year, which was ramped up to address learning loss related to the pandemic, did not lead to an increase in virus transmission, Whitehead said.

District staff used this information when crafting this school year’s COVID-19 protocol framework, which like the one created last year uses green, yellow and red coding to indicate the level of virus spread and corresponding school procedures.

The district will take a different approach this year and will mostly base operating decisions on the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests at each specific school.

“If that school is experiencing a particular issue with COVID, then we would ask them to move up a level at that school site to increase restrictions that they would have in place,” Whitehead said. “We discussed that we would have them make that move for two weeks, and then at the end of the second week review where their statistics are at that time to determine whether they would remain at that current level or be able to make a step down at that level.”

Data will be gathered for each week by noon on Fridays, when a decision will be made on what level a school will operate the following week.

“That could be communicated to families to know that there may be a change at that particular school site,” Whitehead said.

District-wide percentages will also be monitored, and if those numbers reach a certain point then new protocols would begin at every school.

“Instead of having blanket strategies, we thought it might be more effective to make them site-specific so that the people in that community, living in that geographical area, would have a context because they would know that things are happening around them and that would be the need for the increase in safety protocols at that particular site,” Whitehead said.

School board member Eaddy Sams called this a common-sense approach.

“Last year we didn’t see, as we’ve talked about before, transmissions within the direct contacts that were quarantined, and so we were operating based on what was going on in the community,” Sams said. “But that wasn’t what was going on in the schools, and it restricted the schools from operating under more normal conditions.”

Madala said he disagrees with the decision not to mandate masks at the start of the school year based on hospitalization rates he’s seen in Glynn County and around the region.

Camden County and other coastal school districts will begin the new year with a mask requirement, and Madala said Glynn County should do the same even though some in the community may voice opposition.

“I’m not acting as a parent. I’m acting as a medical professional, and I’m seeing what’s happened in the hospital,” he said. “If at the next board meeting you want me to fill it up with medical people, I have already got the go-ahead from the CEO to bring some people down to talk. I don’t mind.”

Madala said his stance on this issue has changed drastically over the past two weeks, as he’s seen case numbers rise and COVID-19 patients enter the hospital at a higher rate than local health workers have seen in recent months.

“We’re right by one of the 20 counties in America that are showing the worst spikes going on,” Madala said. “… It’s headed this way. Camden’s been inundated.”

School board member Mike Hulsey said his concern about reinstating a mask mandate is that the district will not have an incentive to remove the requirement.

“There’s no way that we start this way that we’re going to back off, I don’t think,” he said.

Hulsey also implored parents not to allow their children to attend school if they’re experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“If you have symptoms, stay at home, please,” he said. “If this is going to work, we’ve got to apply some common sense to the process. Parents please, if there’s any question, please keep your child at home."

Madala made a motion at the end of the meeting, before the board went into executive session, to require that masks be worn in schools during the first two weeks of the new year. His motion was seconded by Sams but failed on a 6-1 vote.

Full COVID-19 preventative measures for the upcoming school year can be found at glynn.k12.ga.us.