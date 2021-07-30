Cancel
Pets

Faye Labrador Retriever Mix Female 8

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Faye Labrador Retriever Mix Female 8 Years Faye is a sweet old girl that cannot wait to go to her forever home. Faye is sweet and gentle and just loves to snuggle up on a soft comfy bed. Though older, Faye still enjoys taking short walks around the neighborhood where she can meet new people. When it comes to other dogs, Faye is social and does well with those that are low energy like her. So please come to Dorchester Paws and adopt our beautiful senior girl today.

