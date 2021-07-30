Faye Labrador Retriever Mix Female 8

Pending: Delilah, a Female Yellow Labrador, who is looking for her forever home. Here is a Bio from her foster family…….. "Delilah is a very sweet puppy. She loves cuddle time and lots of loves. She loves car rides and playing with her foster brothers and sister. She gets along with other dogs with proper, slow introductions. She would be best with a family with older kids, as she likes to jump up on you. Delilah loves to please and loves hearing she is a good girl. She even gives smiles. She loves being with her humans wherever they may go. We are working on house training, walking on a leash and kennel training, and she's getting better every day. Delilah is a very smart girl who is picking up on simple commands very quick. Delilah will need a home committed to positive reinforcement training, as she loves to please the humans. She will be an amazing addition to any family."