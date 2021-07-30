Local youth track club set for Junior Olympics
JONESBORO — The Ralvis Raptors Track Club will be well represented when the AAU Junior Olympic Games begin this weekend in Humble, Texas. Nine local youths who work out at the Ralvis Training Center in Jonesboro will compete in the national track and field meet, which begins Saturday and continues through Aug. 7. They earned the trip to Texas by placing in the top six of their respective events in the Region 16 qualifying meet last month.www.jonesborosun.com
