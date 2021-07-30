Mural artists take vision indoors

A girl with a butterfly. A colorful gaggle of children. A collection of tropical plants.

Over the past couple of years, pops of color have sprang up all over downtown Brunswick. It’s all part of the Brunswick Mural Project.

An effort spearheaded by a collective of art enthusiasts and building owners, the large scale paintings have breathe new life into the area. And while it’s become a popular attraction for those visiting the city, there are some who still aren’t familiar with the artists or their work.

That’s why an upcoming exhibition is aiming to bring these artists inside — and in front of more people.

Glynn Visual Arts will host an exhibition titled, the Brunswick Muralists Come Inside, beginning Aug. 12 in the Portman Gallery, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Five artists — Roderrick Davis, Kevin Bongang, Cullen Peck, Catherine Durrett and Megan Torello — will display some of their pieces to offer a different view of their work. Jeff LeMieux, a former art professor at College of Coastal Georgia and Brunswick Mural artist, will also be featured.

At the opening reception, from 5 to 7 p.m., Jefecita’s Mexican Food Truck, which is adorned with Bongang’s art, will serve up food and drinks outdoors. Masks will be required in the galleries.

Artist Martha Cullen, who paints under the name Cullen Peck, feels that this show will underscore a global movement to recognize and respect public art as part “fine art.”

“Like all art, (murals) reflect the world around them; unlike all art, they are and were made for the masses, often at the expense of the creator. With this in mind, the pieces I have created for this exhibition are personal reflections about the world today — about capitalism, climate change, our bodies and their relationship to nature. They are about how our cultural choices affect us and, most of all, our children,” she said.

In addition to broadening acceptance, it will also be a chance for these visionaries to share a different side of themselves. Artist Roderrick Davis is embracing his the chance to share more of his work.

“I had literally just completed my mural at McIntyre Court, and they told me that they were going to be doing a show and inviting all the mural artists to participate. I just thought it was a great opportunity ... I’m friends with all of the other muralists and it will be great to come together to promote unity and making art,” he said.

Another ongoing motivation for Davis is to encourage youngsters to take an interest in art.

“I feel like it inspires the next generation of artist. A lot of kids haven’t been exposed to it or have seen examples of it. So putting this show together, lets them see that the arts community here is thriving. We’re making a living and putting out great work,” he said.

Kevin and Britney Bongang could not agree more. Art education is a significant part of their work as they move across the Southeast to share their bold, colorful designs with a multitude of cities. Kevin now has seven pieces in Glynn County — adorning everything from downtown buildings to elementary schools. Five of those are murals, and he’s eager to share a new, moveable piece at the GVA exhibition.

“It’s a great opportunity to get more of my work out there, and I’m really looking forward to showcasing it with all of the other talented Brunswick artists,” the SCAD graduate said. “I don’t think people know that I paint or do portable pieces. For this, I will have a 6x6 foot moveable mural. I’m also planning on doing a solo show there at some point so it will be a little preview of my body of work.”

The Bongangs are always eager to get back to Glynn County. Brunswick, in particular, has become a second home to them.

“I love Brunswick, and I’m looking forward to doing more murals there. The city is really flourishing right now and I’m excited to be a part of it,” Kevin said.

His wife, Britney, who has lends a hand to the painting projects, agrees.

“We travel to a lot of bigger cities, like Nashville and Atlanta, and we can really see how art and economic growth go hand-in-hand.” she said. “Money goes where the art flows ... art is used as a catalyst for community and economic growth.”

This show, the Bongangs say, is indicative of more good things to come for the Golden Isles.

“(This exhibition) is about bringing people together and collaborating, which is why we love it. Plus, we know all of these artists and are friends with them,” she said.

“The world is big enough for everyone to have their own lane and to promote togetherness. It’s the best way to further art.”