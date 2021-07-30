Cancel
A week later, salvors near completion of sixth cut

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago
Dare we say it?

A week after work commenced on the next-to-last cut into what is left of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, salvors were nearing completion of the task late Thursday afternoon.

“They’re close to the end of the cut,” confirmed U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command

Poised astride the half-submerged remains, the twin-hulled VB 10,000 crane vessel had powered the cutting chain up through the majority of steel holding Section 6 to the rest of the shipwreck, Himes said. This cut began eight days ago, in the predawn hours of July 22.

But it follows a grueling eight-week struggle to cut away Section 3 from the eastern end. Salvors were stymied during that effort by dense steel brackets throughout the cut path, as well as a massive fire sparked May 14 by a welder’s torch and fueled by hundreds of vehicles inside the shipwreck.

On Thursday, the cutting chain was well above the waterline on both sides of the shipwreck. The work is on pace to match the two quickest separations since cutting began in November. Both cuts consumed eight days, one completed in early January and the other completed in mid March.

This is the sixth cut into the Golden Ray. One more cut and two sections remain after Section 6 is separated and removed by barge from the sound.

“They’re progressing steadily,” Himes said of the current cut.

A humming industrial grind punctuated by staccato pounding reached ears along the waterfront at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island at around noon Thursday. It was the sound made when things go as planned aboard the VB 10,000, when its winches, wire rigging and pulleys methodically tear the bulky chain without setbacks through untold layers of steel.

This cutting system cycles the chain up through the shipwreck, using force of tension to rip through the exterior and 12 interior decks.

On Wednesday night, salvors switched a “wildcat” pulley into the works. It is a sign to salvors that the end is near, Himes said. As the cut nears completion, the chain reaches a near vertical angle while attached to the normal pulleys. This angle dulls progress.

More mobile than standard pulleys, the wildcat pulley is used to stretch one end of the chain out to the side, creating a wider and more effective cutting angle.

“They switched in the wildcat last night,” Himes said. “Once they go to that configuration, that signals the final phase prior to separation.”

Section 6 is 73.5 feet long and weighs approximately 3,695 metric tons, Himes said. Its removal would leave roughly 153.5 feet of shipwreck remaining in the sound.

The 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized between St. Simons and Jekyll islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

Salvors have encountered some areas of particularly dense reinforced steel on the cut to remove Section 6, Himes said. But nothing like the constant challenge faced by the thick brackets encountered along a support girder that extended throughout the cutting path of Section 3, he said.

Salvors have managed to “walk the chain” around the reinforced steel encountered along the path of Section 6, he said.

Maritime engineers designated each of the seven cut lines along the shipwreck in advance of cutting. Distribution of weight and size during the lift of each section took priority over consideration of any obstacles that might be encountered during the cut, Himes said.

“Even if they do encounter any more obstacles, we don’t see the same reinforced steel (as Section 3) along this cut line, or even the next cut line,” Himes said.

In preparation of the Section 6 separation, Unified Command increased the number of oil pollution cleanup crews on the water from 15 to 20 boats, Himes said. The most significant oil leaks from the shipwreck since cutting began have occurred during separation and lifting of sections.

The crews use oil skimmer boats, absorbent boom and current-buster craft to contain such leaks.

Also, additional oil retention and oil absorbent boom have been placed inside the 1-miler perimeter environmental protection barrier. The EPB itself includes two layers of oil retention boom lining its surface and sturdy netting below to contain loose vehicles and other large debris.

Still, swift currents have taken oil underneath the EBP’s boom and into the sound. This happened during the separation and lifting of Section 6 early this month.

That is why additional precautions have been taken, Himes said. Inside of the EPB, crews have attached layers of oil retention boom to both open ends of the shipwreck. Inside of this is oil absorbent boom, which is replaced as it is soiled, he said.

These additional layers proved effective over the weekend, when a significant leak of fuel sheen and oil globules was effectively contained and cleaned within the EBP, he said.

“The discharge was contained almost completely within the barrier, with some light sheen getting outside,” Himes said. “This (new) system has worked remarkably well.”

Comments / 0

