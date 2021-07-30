Cancel
Mashpee, MA

Moratorium On Title 5 Permits - Letter

capenews.net
 5 days ago

On Monday, July 26, I attended the Mashpee Board of Selectmen meeting at which Dr. Brian Howes, professor of marine science and technology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, spoke about the water quality of our Mashpee rivers and embayments. He gave us a grim assessment as to the severe decline of our waterways as a result of nitrogen overload caused by our septic systems and fertilizers. When Dr. Howes was asked if he were a policymaker what would he do to reduce the nitrogen load in our waters, he said he would accelerate the building of our wastewater plant. On our current trajectory, laying sewer pipes in Mashpee will take many years while the waters will continue to degrade. We have reached a tipping point here. Why would we choose to exacerbate the wastewater problem by agreeing to let Mashpee Commons go forward with their massive expansion plan? How many more thousands of toilets to flush with construction of 1,710 residential units and 1.2 million feet of commercial space? In addition to accelerating the wastewater treatment plant, we should consider a moratorium on all Title 5 permits until an effective nitrogen-lowering innovative/alternative system is approved by Massachusetts.

www.capenews.net

