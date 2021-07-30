Cancel
Charleston, SC

Invitation to Bid - RFQ - Construction Contractors

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRequest for Qualifications - Construction Contractors The City of Charleston, Department of Housing and Community Development, is seeking qualified Construction Contractors for its Approved Contractors List. Contractors accepted will be eligible to bid on the Department's various Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funded construction projects - including roof replacements and larger scope of work residential work related projects. Qualification requirements include: 1. Current South Carolina General Contractor's or Residential Builder's License in good standing (includes Surety Bond). 2. Current Certificate of Insurance Coverage indicating South Carolina Statutory Limits for Employer's Liability and Worker's Compensation coverage. 3. Current training certificate designation as an RRP "Certified Renovator". 4. Current certification as an EPA Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) "Certified Firm". 5. EPA Lead Supervisor Certification (required for lead-based paint related projects). 6. Financial Capacity (Resources available to fund projects up to $50,000.00). 7. Current City of Charleston Business License. 8. A minimum of three references from recently completed projects. Interested contractors are asked to submit a letter of interest by Monday, August 30, 2021, to the City of Charleston, Department of Housing and Community Development, to request a Contractor Application. Upon inclusion on the Approved Contractors List, contractors will receive further instruction about program and the bidding processes. Please address questions to the contact below: Michael Kiefer, Construction Program Manager City of Charleston, Department of Housing and Community Development 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3200 Charleston, SC 29401 (843) 965-4181 kieferm@charleston-sc.gov AD#1952745.

