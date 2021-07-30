Chicago Bulls take Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu at No. 38 in draft

It’s not a real party until Chance the Rapper arrives. Of the 60 players drafted into the NBA on Thursday night, not many could make that bold statement and mean it. “After one of my games my junior year [at Illinois] he reached out to me,’’ Dosunmu said of his relationship with the Chicago-born rapper. “He just said he was proud of me and that I [should] continue to put on for the city, and when I sent out the invitations for my draft party I told him to slide by. He came and he showed support.