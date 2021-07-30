Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox trade for Kyle Schwarber, send pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to Nationals

By Jason Mastrodonato
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox answered one question, then created new ones in the waning moments of Thursday night, when they acquired left fielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals. Schwarber, a one-time top prospect of the Chicago Cubs who won a World Series with the Cubbies in 2016, has hit 25 homers with a .340 on-base percentage and .910 OPS in 72 games while playing exclusively left field for the Nats this year.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Bobby Dalbec
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Red Sox#The Chicago Cubs#Cubbies#Nats#Mlb Com#Soxprospects#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay. Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Tigers 4: Hahaha, this sucks man

Things are not going well for the Red Sox. I mean, honestly that’s all we can really say at this point. Whether or not panic is warranted feels besides the point to me. The fact is they are playing bad baseball at an inopportune time, and it continues here on Tuesday. Facing a Tigers team that is better than most think but still not great, the Red Sox got another start from Garrett Richards that was worse than it looked on paper (and it still didn’t look great on paper) and more importantly they got another lackluster day from the bats. It’s the kind of funk you know can’t last forever, but still very much feels like it will.
MLBallfans.co

Nats continue teardown, trade Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox and Daniel Hudson to Padres

A stunning trade went down in Major League Baseball on Thursday night that sent superstars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals to the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nats also traded closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the day. And as the night goes on, the Nats are still dealing big-name players.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Trade Adds Even More Power To Strong Red Sox Lineup

Were you thinking you were going to get through your Thursday without the Boston Red Sox making a trade after some big names were moved?. The Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez. Ramirez is ranked as the No. 19 prospect on...
MLBallfans.co

Red Sox acquire slugger Kyle Schwarber as MLB trade madness continues

The Yankees aren’t the only AL East team loading up on slugging lefty bats. The Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals late Thursday night, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Schwarber, 28, is on the IL with a hamstring strain and likely will be sidelined for a couple of...
MLBTimes Daily

AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox Trade Deadline: What Kyle Schwarber brings to Boston

With bated breath, Red Sox Nation sat on the sidelines as the league’s power players were wheeling and dealing. I was one of them, wondering if Chaim Bloom had forgotten that the deadline was back to being in July this year. Or maybe he was so stoked for the NBA Draft that the Trade Deadline had just slipped his mind. Well, in the dark of night our trusted CBO made the call and brought power-hitter Kyle Schwarber to Boston.
MLBchatsports.com

Boston Red Sox acquire All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber from Washington Nationals

The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals on Thursday, it was announced. Schwarber, 28, is on the injured list with a right hamstring strain but is expected to be back within a week or so. He had a monster June before getting hurt, hitting 16 home runs contributing to a 1.122 OPS for the month.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox reportedly showing interest in slugger Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox are reportedly one of the teams interested in Nationals ace Max Scherzer. It appears they may also be looking towards Washington for some offensive help. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Red Sox have shown interest in slugger Kyle Schwarber, as have AL East rivals the Yankees and Blue Jays. Sherman adds that Schwarber could be traded by the end of the day Thursday, ahead of Friday afternoon's trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber a low-risk, high-reward addition

Blockbuster trades went elsewhere. A trade for a starting pitcher did not materialize. The best of the three trades the Boston Red Sox made involved an injured player. A trade that possibly carries the lowest risk in this underwhelming trade deadline for Boston. The trade for outfielder Kyle Schwarber might...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Red Sox interested in Kyle Schwarber trade

Kyle Schwarber has been added to the MLB Trade Rumors heap, and it sounds like he won’t have to travel far to join his new team. One team’s fire sale is another team’s bargain shopping. Despite initially deflecting the idea of being buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline, the New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy