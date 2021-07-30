Red Sox trade for Kyle Schwarber, send pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to Nationals
The Red Sox answered one question, then created new ones in the waning moments of Thursday night, when they acquired left fielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals. Schwarber, a one-time top prospect of the Chicago Cubs who won a World Series with the Cubbies in 2016, has hit 25 homers with a .340 on-base percentage and .910 OPS in 72 games while playing exclusively left field for the Nats this year.www.bostonherald.com
