AdventHealth moves to ‘black’ status, deferring non-emergency surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
AdventHealth Central Florida is moving to “black” status amid the rising number of COVID-19 patients, officials said Thursday.

Under the status, AdventHealth will defer non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout the division. Patients will be notified if their procedure is canceled, AdventHealth said.

“Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign that the surge is beginning to decelerate,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “This important step will help us create more resources for our clinical teams, and ensure that we can continue to care for our community.”

As of Thursday morning, AdventHealth has about 1,000 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida division. This surpasses the peak of about 900 the health system saw in January, AdventHealth said.

“Black” status for the hospital also means:

  • All hospital-based outpatient procedures will be deferred.
  • Outpatient surgery sites will only conduct time-sensitive and urgent procedures.
  • Time-sensitive pediatric procedures can be conducted with the approval of the chief medical officer.

