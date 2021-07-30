Cancel
HOME WEEK: Denise Valdez shares her ‘Vintage Vegas’ home remodel

By Rocky Nash
8newsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week is “Home Week” at 8 News Now, so we are discussing everything from home shopping, buying, remodeling, and tips to avoid being scammed. Today, Denise Valdez one of our beloved evening anchors shared her love for vintage Las Vegas homes and her current remodeling project. She is documenting the entire process on her Instagram page and regularly asks viewers for help on if she should “keep it or throw it out.”

