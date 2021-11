Just one week ago I drew a cartoon about Jack Ciattarelli’s seemingly insurmountable deficit in the governor’s race. Most polls had Murphy with a nearly double-digit lead and even the most conservative polls I saw had the race at Murphy plus 4. As I write this Murphy is up by 15,000 votes but no clear winner has been declared. Thanks a lot Monmouth University Polling, I don’t need any help looking stupid. I can do that all on my own.

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO