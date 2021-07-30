Cancel
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST

Clearfield Progress
 5 days ago

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST Orthodox Church Annual Picnic. St. John's Picnic Grounds, behind the Carpathian Club (129 Fulton Street, Hawk Run PA.) Sunday August 8, 2021. 12pm-6pm (drawing at 6pm). Pierogies, piggies, haluski, chicken barbecue dinners, beer, burgers, fries. Music, raffles, chinese auction, rip tickets. Come enjoy your day with great ethnic food, beer, music and fun!

