I ran the Burning River race

Tomorrow I will be riding in the Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood, a day I have been both dreading and longing for since the start of the year. There is a strange middle ground alternating between the two and I think my family have had enough of it. For months I have been leaving first thing in the morning to ride or do fitness training, which has left me tired and often more than a little grumpy. It has taken up a huge amount of my time that I’ve had to carve out from weekends, when I should be hands-on with the children, or from my work schedule during the week. Of course it is all to raise money for charity, but it is also an extremely selfish mission: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn a new skill and ride on one of this country’s best known racetracks.