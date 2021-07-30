I ran the Burning River race
It is called the Burning River because the Cuyahoga River was once so polluted it caught fire. The river is restored so much that it is now the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Burning River Trail 50 Mile Race finishes just a few miles from my boyhood home. I taught middle school students for four decades, so I figured that I had the endurance to complete the course. There is also a 100-mile race. I have a gut, but I don't have guts. I am more a wishbone than a backbone kind of guy.
