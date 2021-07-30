Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I ran the Burning River race

By Paul Beckwith
Evening Star
 5 days ago

It is called the Burning River because the Cuyahoga River was once so polluted it caught fire. The river is restored so much that it is now the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Burning River Trail 50 Mile Race finishes just a few miles from my boyhood home. I taught middle school students for four decades, so I figured that I had the endurance to complete the course. There is also a 100-mile race. I have a gut, but I don’t have guts. I am more a wishbone than a backbone kind of guy.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Railroads#City Road#Sledding#Ice Road#The Angola Hornets#Facebook#British#An Ice Road Trucker#Ford#The Native Mingo#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
Corydon, INCorydon Democrat

Racing action continues on both sides of river

Newly-minted county fair driver Carson Conrad, the fifth-generation horseman in his family, found out quickly how rough and tumble racing can be. In his third round of Indiana county fair action, Carson was involved in a race for 2-year-old pacing fillies at the Shelby County fairgrounds, where two of the six starters went down in the first turn and a third horse did not finish the race. No horses or drivers were severely injured in the melee, but some expensive sulkies were damaged and many bruises appeared later.
Grayling, MIUpNorthLive.com

Local canoe duo gives AuSable River race another go in 2021

GRAYLING -- Two years ago Mancelona's Ben Tarbutton and Gaylord's Dave Smith jumped into the AuSable River Canoe Marathon for the first time and learned a lot in their overnight experience on the water. After unfortunately having to miss the race in 2020, the teammates are back at it again...
Elizabeth, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Entries needed for Anything that Floats river race

Time is ticking to prepare an entry for this year’s Anything that Floats race being held Saturday as part of the Elizabeth Borough Volunteer Fire Company’s Riverfest. The first rule of the contest is to be safe and have fun. After that, other than not using an actual boat, most anything goes. Event organizer Jeremy Rager is hoping this year will attract the most entrants ever for the event that started six years ago.
Public HealthQuad-Cities Times

Watson: I ran the first Bix back since COVID-19. It was hot.

Stepping outside early this muggy morning we knew: it was going to be a hot, humid Bix day. The third hottest in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 history, actually. With more than 9,000 people lining up to the starting line in what was likely the biggest event since COVID-19 made massive crowds a danger, one thing was clear: the Bix was back.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Ben Kvanli discusses Red River Racing at Rotary Club meeting

Ben Kvanli competed in kayaking events at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and on the Whitewater Slalom World Cup circuit and World Championships. On Wednesday, at noon, Kvanli will share some of his kayaking experiences with the Rotary Club of San Marcos, especially his current involvement in the Red River ...
MotorsportsWKRC

Locals to burn rubber in Danger Wheel race

PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - An afternoon of high energy thrills is coming Saturday to a local neighborhood. The neighborhood is hosting Danger Wheel. You might remember riding a Big Wheel as a kid. Imagine that, but much more intense. Starting at 2 p.m., racers will be speeding through the heart...
Chippewa Bay, NYinformnny.com

Local boaters continuing vintage hydroplane racing traditions on St. Lawrence River

CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A collection of antique race boats and vintage hydroplanes were on display in the North Country this past weekend. Many of these boats were on display right along the St. Lawrence River in Chippewa Bay during the last week of July. Featured boats included hydroplanes raced by award-winning drivers, fully-restored antique boats for sale, hand-carved racing boats and active racing vessels pulled out of the water just for the show.
Scienceidahocountyfreepress.com

U of I researchers dig at Polly Bemis’ Salmon River Ranch

About 400 artifacts linked to Chinese immigrant and Idaho pioneer Polly Bemis have been unearthed by University of Idaho archeologists. The first year of what researchers hope will be a multi-year excavation was completed in April at the Polly Bemis Ranch on the Salmon River 44 miles east of Riggins.
Lifestyleconservationmag.org

How to hike the Fish River Canyon

The wilderness hike through Namibia’s spectacular Fish River Canyon needs little introduction to keen hikers – it’s on everyone’s bucket list. So getting a place is usually tricky. Not so this year. The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc with many people’s travel plans so bookings for the 2021 season have been down compared to ‘normal’ and those with flexible schedules have been able to secure last-minute bookings.
Sportstriathlete.com

Ask Stacy: How Can I Race Well in the Heat?

Racing can be hard enough on any day—and when you add heat and/or humidity, it can wreak havoc on your body if you’re not adequately prepared. Knowing how to race well in the heat can really set you up for success on race day. But before we look at the best strategies to prepare before and during, let’s first dive into some of the physiology involved in effective hydration.
Fitnessoutdoors.org

Go Off-Road: Trail Running for Beginners

Trail running has experienced a boom in recent years. According to the American Trail Running Association, the number of Americans who tried trail running doubled between 2007 and 2017 to 3 million. Participation in ultramarathons—defined as any race longer than 26.2 miles, and usually on trails—has increased 1,676 percent in the past quarter-century to more than 600,000 runners, according to a report from RunRepeat and the international Association of Ultrarunners. By most accounts, COVID-19 only increased the interest in trail running, with more of us seeking the solitude of a quiet run through a town forest rather than along a busy sidewalk or pursuing a fastest known time (FKT) along a stretch of trail in lieu of a road race.
Animalssemoball.com

Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) -- Equestrian jumpers aren't keen on surprises. Neither are the horses, and it takes years of training to keep them from getting spooked. Of course, no horse in Tuesday night's Olympic jumping qualifier had ever seen anything like obstacle No. 10. "As you come around, you see...
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Declares the ‘Two Types of Riders’

The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is right around the corner. This Friday, bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike from all over the world will converge on the small South Dakota town. The population of Sturgis will ballon from just under 7,000 people to a whopping 500,000+. It is, without a doubt, the biggest party of the year.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Great Dane Discovers Trampoline, Deserves All The Gold Medals

You may have thought you'd seen it all, but you haven't lived until you've seen what happens when this Great Dane discovers the trampoline. Dogs love to play, and watching them play can be an endless source of entertainment. Apparently this Great Dane really loves to play -- his playful side sure comes out when he discovers the family's trampoline.
Motorsportslacar.com

I Race For A Good Cause

With close to 200,000 members worldwide, iRacing has become a very serious, very well-respected form of multi-participant electronic racing. Its life-like setting and situations allow participants of all ages to compete in motorsports events that test not only gaming skills, but real racing knowledge and skills. Many "real" racing events...
Texas StateLincoln Journal Star

Texas native Tyler Erb races to dominating win at I-80 Nationals

Tyler Erb was in cruise control from the opening lap Thursday night at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood. The 24-year-old Texas native led start to finish in capturing the I-80 Nationals, which featured drivers from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Erb raced to a $30,000 paycheck with the biggest win of his career.
SportsTelegraph

I’m both dreading and longing for my race at Goodwood

Tomorrow I will be riding in the Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood, a day I have been both dreading and longing for since the start of the year. There is a strange middle ground alternating between the two and I think my family have had enough of it. For months I have been leaving first thing in the morning to ride or do fitness training, which has left me tired and often more than a little grumpy. It has taken up a huge amount of my time that I’ve had to carve out from weekends, when I should be hands-on with the children, or from my work schedule during the week. Of course it is all to raise money for charity, but it is also an extremely selfish mission: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn a new skill and ride on one of this country’s best known racetracks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy