'Progress' on Lake Hallie
Controversy surrounding a recently proposed housing development on Lake Hallie prompted me to dig back into a time before there were any homes here. The Eau Claire Leader sent a reporter 125 years ago to a new summer resort located midway between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. “On the Green Lawns of Midway Park and the Placid Waters of Lake Hallie” appeared on July 23, 1896, after a writer was hosted by the resort’s “affable proprietor,” John Ure Jr.www.leadertelegram.com
