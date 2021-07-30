Cancel
Rehoboth Beach, DE

What is the real truth about Rachel Macha?

By Jeffrey Slavin
Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Having read with interest the biographies for all four of the candidates for Rehoboth Beach commissioner, it appears they all say they love the city and want to preserve its charm. That’s good, as far as it goes, but I want to know what distinguishes them. For example, with one particular candidate - Rachel Macha - I have some serious questions. In talking with dozens and dozens of other voters I have learned they have the same concerns! During the review of the site plans for Clear Space Theatre, there were accusations of violations of ethical standards and improper behavior by Macha, a recent appointee to the planning commission, and seemingly inexperienced. A formal complaint was filed with the Delaware Public Integrity Commission, and then Macha asked for an opinion from them. The PIC issued some sort of advisory letter, and she subsequently recused herself, all the way through to the final action of the planning commission on Clear Space. Therefore, on the most important decision of the planning commission in many years, she did not have a say on the approval. To quote the Cape Gazette (Feb. 26): “Following a hearing with the state’s Public Integrity Commission, Rehoboth Beach Planning Commissioner Rachel Macha has recused herself from the Clear Space hearing set to resume Friday, Feb. 26.” Originally “…Macha said she would not recuse herself. However, she said she asked the PIC for an advisory opinion…” and subsequently she recused herself.

