OSCODA – Backwoods Bam? The Cream Street Mafia? The Mighty Bojack? Tyler Dean? These are just some of the stars in the Imperial Wrestling Entertainment, which announced last week that it will be hosting an event dubbed ‘Open Season’ at Oscoda High School on Nov. 20. The IWE, which is based out of Houghton Lake, puts on action packed shows throughout much of the state, has produced countless thrills in its seven-year history and co-owner John Campbell guarantees his wrestlers will deliver plenty of excitement at Oscoda as well.