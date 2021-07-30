Cancel
Mifflin County, PA

Changes to tax claim auction bidding process should lead to improvement

Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA change in bidding procedures for those who want to buy properties at counties’ tax claim auctions is a common-sense move that should have been made years ago. As outlined during Thursday’s meeting of the Mifflin County Commissioners, prospective bidders will no longer be able to show up and bid. Instead, they will go through a registration process that will allow municipalities to approve or object to specific bidders. That process has to be completed 10 days before the tax sale so that the list of registered bidders can be spread to area officials and be reviewed.

Related
