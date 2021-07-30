Cancel
The Kids Will Be Alright in Minnesota

By Wesley Johnson
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 5 days ago
Day One of training camp is in the books, and there was one play from a limited amount of scrimmage time that stood out:. A 40+ yard bomb from 3rd-Round pick Kellen Mond to 5th-Round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette commanded verbal kudos from an energetic crowd. Also garnering attention from the crowd was the return of All-Pro DE Danielle Hunter, but we’ll save him for a story later in camp. This analysis is about the rookies — and how their respective skill sets were displayed on a singular play.

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

