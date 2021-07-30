Cancel
Cards' Johnson, UK's Jackson & Boston, WKU's Bassey taken in NBA Draft

By Rick Bozich
wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Kentucky basketball program extended its streak of producing a first round pick in the NBA Draft to 12 years Thursday night when forward Isaiah Jackson was taken with the No. 22 overall pick. Although he was selected by the Lakers, Los Angeles made...

Related
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft scouting report: Isaiah Jackson

Peachtree Hoops’ NBA Draft scouting report series rolls on with a dive on Isaiah Jackson, a promising prospect out of Kentucky. Isaiah Jackson checks a lot of the boxes the modern NBA looks for in its college prospects. He’s a fluid and long forward with a good motor. He’s young — he doesn’t turn 20 until next January — and is a product of the biggest blue blood program imaginable, the University of Kentucky. And he has a lot of projectable skills and a frame that can add strength without losing shiftiness or leaping ability.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: Charles Bassey could be the answer now and long-term

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey (23) is guarded by UAB Blazers forward Simeon Kirkland (10) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. One of the Atlanta Hawks needs heading into the offseason was for...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Isaiah Jackson Slips In ESPN’s New NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, former Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson will hear his name called towards the end of the first round. Givony’s new mock draft has Jackson going No. 24 to the Houston Rockets, almost ten spots lower than the version that came out earlier this month.
NBAmidmajormadness.com

NBA Draft 2021: Charles Bassey selected 53rd by Philadelphia

Charles Bassey has officially made his NBA dreams a reality. The Western Kentucky Hilltopper went 53rd overall to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night in the NBA Draft. Many expected Bassey to be a no-brainer one-and-done prospect after he took the unconventional route for a top recruit, opting for a Conference USA school over a blue-blood. Instead, he played three years of college basketball and persevered even when things weren’t perfect. Bassey suffered a season-ending injury 10 games into his sophomore season then came back this year to put up his best numbers as Hilltopper, averaging 17.6 points 11.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.
basketballnews.com

Isaiah Jackson's energy, defensive intensity propelling him to NBA

The 2021 NBA Draft is just beyond the horizon, and Isaiah Jackson is just days away from taking his powerful rim-running game to the highest levels of hoops. The Kentucky freshman is a potential first-round pick due to his energy, bounce and relentless effort on defense. Every blocked shot energizes the 6-foot-10 center.
NBAmidmajormadness.com

NBA Draft Profile: Former elite recruit Charles Bassey is ready for the NBA

After a season in which the top two NBA MVP vote-getters were centers, Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey will enter the league as one of several fascinating centers in this year’s draft class. The dynamic offensive player was a top-10 national recruit who spent three years with the Hilltoppers and had his best season in 2020-21, despite coming back from season-ending knee injury just 10 games into his sophomore year. Bassey averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game and has the skill set to turn into one of the league’s better rim-running centers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: WKU C Charles Bassey a likely pick on draft night

Now just two days away from the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, the feeling is alive and well with the Chicago Bulls that a strong draft night could be ahead, albeit a quiet one. The lone pick that the Bulls have in the 2021 draft sits at No. 38 in the second round. The other pick that the Bulls held in the 2021 draft was shipped off to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in the deal that saw star center Nikola Vucevic come to Chicago.
NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades: Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev & Charles Bassey | 2021 NBA Draft

Filip Petrušev, Charles Bassey, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Philadelphia, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers basketball, Knoxville, Serbia, Tennessee. Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades focus on all picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. 76ers Rumors & News were buzzing the past several weeks about what Philadelphia plans were for the NBA Draft. After selecting Jaden Springer out of Tennessee with Pick #28, the 76ers had two draft picks late in the second round. The 76ers drafted Filip Petrusev out of Serbia with the 50th pick and Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the 53rd pick. Springer averaged 12.5 ppg as a freshman in Knoxville while shooting 43.5% from deep. Filip Petrusev is Serbian forward that is likely to be a draft stash for the 76ers.
NBABleacher Report

Charles Bassey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers selected productive center Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the No. 53 pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Charles Bassey. Position: Center. Height: 6'10" Pro Comparison: Gorgui Dieng. Scouting Report: A shot-blocking machine, Bassey should also add...
NBAPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

NBA team that picks Bassey will be gratified

In the time since Western Kentucky ended another promising basketball season with a disappointing loss in the Conference USA Basketball Tournament championship game, the draft stock of former Hilltopper star Charles Bassey has taken a bit of a hit. Once generally considered a lock for first-round status, Bassey’s prospects have...
NBAWave 3

UK’s Jackson picked #22 by Lakers, traded to Pacers

(WAVE) - Former UK forward Isaiah Jackson was the #22 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, but was part of a trade that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Lakers. Former UofL star Montrezl Harrell was also part of the deal, going from LA to the Wizards.
NBANBA

2021 NBA Draft Quotebook | Morey, Springer, Bassey

On the heels of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 76ers introduced two of their new rookies on Saturday morning at their training complex in Camden. The team selected Jaden Springer, Filip Petrušev and Charles Bassey in Thursday’s draft. Rewinding back to Thursday night, technically Friday morning, 76ers President of Basketball...
NBAfastphillysports.com

CHARLES BASSEY WILL BE SIXERS JOJO’S BACK-UP — AND STUDENT!

The Sixers bought the No. 53 overall selection in Thursday draft from the Pels, and they used it wisely:. Center Charles Bassey, who played three seasons at Western Kentucky, averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over 72 games. The 6-11, 235-pound Bassey was named the Conference USA Player of the...

