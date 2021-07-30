Cards' Johnson, UK's Jackson & Boston, WKU's Bassey taken in NBA Draft

Now just two days away from the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, the feeling is alive and well with the Chicago Bulls that a strong draft night could be ahead, albeit a quiet one. The lone pick that the Bulls have in the 2021 draft sits at No. 38 in the second round. The other pick that the Bulls held in the 2021 draft was shipped off to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in the deal that saw star center Nikola Vucevic come to Chicago.