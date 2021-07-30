Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Daines introduces bill to audit CDC mask guidance

montanarightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. SENATE - Senator Steve Daines introduced the “Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act” on Thursday, aimed at requiring the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision making surrounding its reversal on mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. “The CDC’s flip flop...

Steve Daines
Americas
Health
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Senate
Public Health
Congress & CourtsKFOR

Lankford, Inhofe back bill calling for CDC audit

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senators are supporting a bill that calls for an audit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s face mask decision-making process. Both Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford are among 10 senators backing the bill, which is being led by Sen. Marco...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Slams CDC’s Updated Mask Guidance For Fully-Vaccinated People, Calls It A ‘Mandate’

WASHINGTON, AUSTIN and DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – In an effort prevent further spread of the delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday, July 27, to recommend fully-vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties. “In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause Covid-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a media briefing on Tuesday. “This new science...
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Daines to introduce bill to support Yellowstone Airport and Sidney-Richland Airport

U.S. Senator Steve Daines is set to introduce legislation to support Yellowstone Airport and Sidney-Richland Airport to benefit Montana jobs, tourism sector and the economy. “Airports across the country experienced reduced flights and travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local airports should not be penalized for this,” Daines said. “As Montana tourism continues to recover from the pandemic, we must support local jobs and protect funding for Montana airports.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Many Republicans reject latest CDC mask guidance

Republican lawmakers across the United States are speaking out in opposition to Tuesday's recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people wear face masks in areas with high COVID transmission rates. Why it matters: The Delta variant is driving up case rates across the country,...
Congress & CourtsKHQ Right Now

Senator Daines's statement on CDC mask recommendation

HELENA, Mont. - U.S. Senator Steve Daines released a statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance that recommends people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and FREE, and I continue to encourage all Montanans to get vaccinated to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci backs new CDC guidance on masks

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci threw his support behind recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending universal mask use in public spaces in areas with high rates of reported cases and in school settings this fall. Fauci told CBS’ Face the Nation on...
U.S. Politicsfox29.com

CDC: 'No intention of changing' mask guidance 'at this time'

ATLANTA - COVID-19 cases are climbing in the United States, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated it is not likely to reimpose its policy of requiring masks for everyone "at this time." In May, the CDC issued guidance that said vaccinated people could go without masks...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slammed by his own former HHS secretary over private vaccination

Former President Trump’s HHS head Alex Azar criticized the 45th president Tuesday, saying Trump could have salvaged trust in COVID-19 vaccines had the president chosen to get vaccinated publicly. Azar, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, challenged conservatives and Republicans to tout COVID-19 vaccines as one of the former president’s defining...
Posted by
The Hill

Retaining the House will be nearly impossible for Democrats; Trump will be the wildcard

All the bluster about controlling Federal levers of power by progressives hides a distinct nervousness. They know the window for pushing their policy agenda through Congress is about to slam shut in 2022. The rush to pass legislation and attacks on recalcitrant moderate Democrats are driven by the fear that this political opportunity may disappear for years.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden tells Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way'

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas - home to roughly a third of all new U.S. COVID-19 cases - to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way" as the country struggles to contain the rapid spread of the disease's Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...

