The winner of the second ‘Shot at a Million’ is a Louisville native. Governor Andy Beshear announced Ginger Schultz as the winner of a million bucks on Friday, July 30th as part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Schultz says she got the vaccine in April but registered for the drawing just two days ago. Five students won a full-ride to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school for getting their vaccination. That includes Shelby Anderson from Louisville, Julian Sandberg from Fort Mitchell, Isabella Brozac from Crestwood, Reese Johnson from Harrodsburg and TJ Green from Owenton.