When Delaware schools were ordered into a pandemic lockdown, parents were ordered to keep their children home and be taught online. The result was parents got a glance into the online classroom in real time. Delaware parents and those across the nation were very unhappy. They saw their children being actively exposed to the tenets of Critical Race Theory and being taught that the color of your skin determines who you are and how you must be judged. Your skin color will determine whether you are an oppressor or victim. If your skin color is some shade of white you are a white supremacist oppressor; if a shade of Black, a victim of that oppressor. Imagine the parent who observed their child being subjected to this. Imagine the feelings of the child. CRT holds that America is so systemically racist that it must be totally dismantled including capitalism, Constitution and all legal foundations and institutions. The only effective anti-racism is more racism. We can address disparities in America. But CRT is not the right way to do it.