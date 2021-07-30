Along the Way

In 2017, at the age of 8, Dakota Matthews of Mansfield set out with a goal to visit all 351 police stations in Massachusetts. Four years later, the coronavirus has stalled her progress, but she has still reached the impressive number of 228 visited with 123 left to go. Despite not being able to do as much traveling, Matthews did have the chance to meet Bill Bratton, who formerly ran the New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles police departments and earned the informal title, America’s Top Cop. She was attending the National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando at the same hotel that the Police Executive Research Forum conference was being held. Bratton was participating in the forum, as was James Creed of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, a friend of Dakota’s. Creed offered her the opportunity to meet Bratton and she did, on July 14. In a show of her support, she gave Bratton a patch from her organization, She Loves Police. In exchange, Bratton gave her one of his “challenge coins,” which bear Bratton’s name and police organization.