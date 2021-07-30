Cancel
NBA

Kings get defensive help with Baylor's Davion Mitchell

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings selected Baylor two-way guard Davion Mitchell with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft. Mitchell averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds while helping the Bears to their first national championship in more than 50 years last season. The 22-year-old was the Naismith defensive player of the year, averaging 1.9 steals during his final season at Baylor. His defense earned Mitchell the nickname “Off Night” because of his opponents’ tendency to have a poor shooting game against him.

