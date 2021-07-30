Kings get defensive help with Baylor's Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell is a winner. He has won at every level so far in his basketball career and already has been part of two championship parades in his native Hinesville. On Thursday night he will be in Brooklyn, New York, where the point guard from Baylor is expected to take the next step as a projected high pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Whichever team drafts him — if history keeps repeating itself — can expect to win, and win big.