The new Delta variant of COVID-19 could spread just as easily as chickenpox if you are not careful according to Door County Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Heise. After going almost a month with low case counts and hospitalizations, Door County Medical Center is seeing those numbers grow with four people being admitted for treatment last week. He cannot guarantee the COVID-19 strain going around now is the Delta variant, but Heise says it appears to be more infectious.