This Art Gallery For Dogs Displays Paintings At Their Eye Level

Asheville Gallery of Art presents The Nature of Summer, a 21-artist group show opening on Sunday, August 1, and running through the end of the month. “The Nature of Summer brings to mind a slower, more relaxing lifestyle: enjoying the simple pleasures of a warm, caressing breeze or a quiet walk at sunset,” says watercolor artist Claire Simpson Jones. “For all of us, this summer of 2021 signifies a return to some semblance of normalcy in our lives. This might include a trip to the beach or a mountain retreat, basking in the freedom to travel once again.” For Jones, the summer began with a trip to Kiawah Island, which resulted in her contribution to the exhibition: a painting titled Kiawah Island Sunset.