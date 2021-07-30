Cancel
Pets

This Art Gallery For Dogs Displays Paintings At Their Eye Level

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong has just opened an art exhibit not only solely dedicated to dogs, but for dogs as well. Given that they’re the muse and inspiration behind the artworks on show, it’s only right for them to be invited along, surely. Dog Art Exhibit 2021 is hosted at Harbour North...

#Art Museum#Art Exhibit#Dog#Abstract Art#Time Out#Unartworld#The Dog Art Exhibit 2021#Michelkeckart
