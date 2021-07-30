Cancel
Association Between Comorbidities and Disease Activity in Axial Spondyloarthritis

Sizheng Steven Zhao; Gareth T. Jones; Gary J. Macfarlane; David M. Hughes; Robert J. Moots; Nicola J. Goodson. Objective: Whether comorbidities influence disease activity assessment in axial SpA (axSpA) is unclear. Comorbidities inflate DAS28 in rheumatoid arthritis through the patient global score. We examined whether axSpA disease activity measures are differentially affected, and whether comorbidities inflate the AS disease activity score (ASDAS) through the patient global component.

